Photo 1001
Diorama 2
Another diorama by the same artists from a previous shot photographed at an exhibition in Rabat.
30th September 2023
30th Sep 23
Leli
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
8
2
365
30th September 2023 8:44pm
Susan Wakely
So clever.
October 22nd, 2023
PhotoCrazy
Nice!
October 22nd, 2023
