Photo 1001
Door in the night
We were returning to the flat from "Il Boccone Perfetto" restaurant late at night on our first day in Vicenza. One of many masive doors to old palazzi many of which have been converted into flats like the one we were staying at.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
