Previous
Next
Door in the night by elza
Photo 1001

Door in the night

We were returning to the flat from "Il Boccone Perfetto" restaurant late at night on our first day in Vicenza. One of many masive doors to old palazzi many of which have been converted into flats like the one we were staying at.
2nd October 2023 2nd Oct 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise