Previous
Next
Teatro Olimpico by elza
Photo 1002

Teatro Olimpico

The streets are designed to show a perspective and a depth which is not really there. Less then 9m deep the main street seems to stretch on endlessly.
3rd October 2023 3rd Oct 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise