Previous
Next
OLIMPICO by elza
Photo 1003

OLIMPICO

The Teatro Olimpico is the first indoor theatre in masonry in the world, with interiors made of wood, stucco and plaster.It was constructed by architect Andrea Palladio, between 1580 and 1585. The inside is exceptional.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
279% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise