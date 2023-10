St Anthony of Padua

This is the last upload for today and many apologies for the "downpour". In Padua I had one of my best spiritual experiences. My wife and I visited the Monastery of Saint Leopoldo Mandic (very sacred and holy place), the Basilica of Saint Anthony (superb for its architecture but also for the spiritual atmosphere), Giotto's frecoes in the Scrovegni Chapel (a must see) and we finished off the day with a lovely dinner at Ca' Pelletti.