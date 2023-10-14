Sign up
Photo 1003
Prato della Valle Padua
My wife took this photo. One of the very few photos that I get to show off my camera. This is the day we visited Padova. It was a super day where we had time to visit the Basilica of St Anthony and the monastery of Saint Leopoldo Mandic.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
