BPH at the Museo dei Gioielli Vicenza

Back online after a holiday in Vicenza.

Can you guess what this is? Spotted it at the Museo dei Gioielli in Vicenza. Out of all the displayed riches this is the thing that caught my eye. I had come across the same thing made out of plastic during Bett in London (a truly global meeting place for the EdTech community). It was a give away item at one of the stalls. A clue may be at hand but I'll tell you what it is tomorrow.