Photo 1012
Just to prove selfie
Selfie on the mobile phone. Snapshot just to prove that we were there. Gondolas in the background OK? By this time, like so many other visitors,we were looking for a place to sit and rest a bit in the shade.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Beverley
ace
Wonderful wonderful selfie, gorgeous colours! Enjoy
October 19th, 2023
Olwynne
Great selfie with the perfect background to show where you are
October 19th, 2023
