Piazza dei Signori Vicenza by elza
Piazza dei Signori Vicenza

Used the mobile phone for this snapshot. I need to invest in a wide angle lens for better pictures.
18th October 2023 18th Oct 23

Susan Wakely ace
Great buildings.
October 19th, 2023  
