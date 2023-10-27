Previous
Stride by elza
From the rooftop of the Basilica Palladiana. I took a number of shots (people walking dogs, riding bikes...) with the long shadows from this angle and height. As usually happens I get confused on which one to show.
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Brian ace
Love your choice of POV
October 27th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great long hard shadows.
October 27th, 2023  
Olwynne
Great shot, lots of amazing shadows
October 27th, 2023  
