Previous
Photo 1028
Stride
From the rooftop of the Basilica Palladiana. I took a number of shots (people walking dogs, riding bikes...) with the long shadows from this angle and height. As usually happens I get confused on which one to show.
27th October 2023
27th Oct 23
3
3
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details
Brian
ace
Love your choice of POV
October 27th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Great long hard shadows.
October 27th, 2023
Olwynne
Great shot, lots of amazing shadows
October 27th, 2023
