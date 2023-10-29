Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1030
Listen
"Listen here" or "I'm all ears" that must have been the aim of chairs in five or six large circles in the Piazza dei Signori. Discussion meetings were being held but I did not stop to learn the topic of the meetings.
29th October 2023
29th Oct 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1097
photos
91
followers
86
following
282% complete
View this month »
1025
1026
1027
1028
1029
1030
1031
1032
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Taken
29th October 2023 5:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
people
,
chairs
,
discussion
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close