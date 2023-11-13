Previous
Let me see what you got by elza
Let me see what you got

I heard them first and then aimed to shoot. Very lively and animated exchange in Spanish. They looked like they were really having fun.
13th November 2023 13th Nov 23

Leli

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Susan Wakely ace
Great outfits.
November 18th, 2023  
