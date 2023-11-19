Previous
Back breaking work by elza
Photo 1045

Back breaking work

Trio cleaning and preparing the nets at Marsaxlokk harbour. Hard work but harder when they are at sea.
19th November 2023 19th Nov 23

@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details

Olwynne
Great shot. Great capture of the guy stretching his back. This photo really tells a story
November 23rd, 2023  
