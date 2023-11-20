Previous
Relax by elza
Photo 1046

Relax

And one fisherman of the more relaxed kind. Not so much back breaking here. I wonder who was sitting in the empty chair! What's his story? This photo was also taken in Marsaxlokk Harbour as the previous shot.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
Photo Details

Olwynne
I don't think he even cares whether he catches a fish or not
November 23rd, 2023  
