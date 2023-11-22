Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1048
Mending
Relatively some quiet time before they set out to sea again. It was interesting to see the number of foreign workers on Maltese boats. Is it the difficulty of finding the local man-power or the conditions offered to these people!!
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Leli
ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
1113
photos
90
followers
87
following
287% complete
View this month »
1041
1042
1043
1044
1045
1046
1047
1048
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Taken
22nd November 2023 6:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Mending nets is such a hard job. A great candid shot.
November 23rd, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close