Previous
Mending by elza
Photo 1048

Mending

Relatively some quiet time before they set out to sea again. It was interesting to see the number of foreign workers on Maltese boats. Is it the difficulty of finding the local man-power or the conditions offered to these people!!
22nd November 2023 22nd Nov 23

Leli

ace
@elza
Husband to a very patient and supportive wife. Four grown-up kids and grandfather of six. Retired after some lovely and wonderful years in the...
287% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Mending nets is such a hard job. A great candid shot.
November 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise