8th January 2020 by emmadurnford
8th January 2020

The grand television set up continued this morning but it seems to be working well. Later in the meaning I started booking our trip to Malaga and Linda in February for my birthday. Flights are booked and the accommodation in Malaga but I am having a bit of a problem with the Ronda apartment. I’m waiting for the owner to sort out his entry on the website and then I can go ahead and book.

This afternoon I started the big New Year rearrange and restock of greeting cards at Richmond and Twickenham. The cards have sold well and even allowing for the exchange of cards I am still invoicing for about 170 cards so far - still got Teddington to count and sort tomorrow.

Positive: I may have sold two more calendars by a chance reply to a post on a local website!
Photo Details

