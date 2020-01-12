12th January 2020

I was quite nervous this morning as I always am before a family photo shoot. I haven’t ever had a real disaster but it is always a bit nerve wracking until I know I have a few good shots ‘in the bag’. The client Jenny was very nice and her family were lovely. The twins are only 2.5 years old and Baby William is just 8 months old. I even managed a photograph with with the family spaniel - she was great. Sadly Lois was rather poorly so I am popping back in a week or so to take some more photos when she feels better. I took over 500 shots and headed back on the bus, popping into Sainsbury’s for some falafels and pitta for our lunch.



Sarah and Steve popped over in the afternoon to collect their family bikes which we are having to move out of our leaky garage and I finally got around to filling in my new calendar for the kitchen and making up the cards for my Richmond delivery on Tuesday.



Positive: The photo-shoot went well, the family were lovely and they had a beautiful black spaniel!

