13th January 2020

I started the week with stage one of my big spring clean. I spent nearly two hours cleaning every card in my spinner in Waterstones - Teddington and swapped the filthy one for a clean one from storage. Last year I developed awful hay fever so I took antihistamine tablets but I was still sniffling at the end of it as the pollen sticks to the spinner and cards over the course of the year.



This is the first of the cleaned spinners - it was rather chilly washing it in the back garden but it only took half an hour so not too bad - this is the spinner sparkling clean and ready for delivery to Richmond store tomorrow.



Positive: First spinner replaced and cleaned…

