11th March 2020

I’m ahead of the game and posted Mums Mothers Day presents this morning. The downside is that I had to queue for a while and the general paranoia about the Coronavirus ‘tis reaching me as well.



Onto Tesco’s for snacks, wines and choccies for Hester and Sophie for our round trip to the Lakes tomorrow. I cannot believe the panic buying and stock piling. Toilet rolls and pasta is totally out of stock - evidence above! I cannot imagine what people think they will be doing with it all. I stockpiled two bottle of red wine and a box of choccies!



I finished packing this afternoon. I have my entire photo kit and am hoping to finally get a chance to use my new filters in the Lake District and possible at Crosby Beach in Friday when we finally get to visit Anthony Gormley’s installation.