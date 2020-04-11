11th April 2020

Day 19 of lock down.



We got up early for a trip to try out Tescos in Broad Street following recommendations from a number of people that this is THE store to visit during lock-down!



We walked to the back of the store and there were only three people in front of us, inside the store was so organised with directional arrows on the floor. We got most of what we needed and managed to carry or tow it all back home. Essential buys were apple and cinnamon hot cross buns for later and I made bacon sandwiches as a treat for lunch with white bread out the freezer!! It was possibly the hottest day of the year so we sat in the garden and remotely assisted Vicki and Jamie next door with a quiz they were doing - we did very well.



I made a final trip out M&S before the end of the day to stock up for our special anniversary and Easter Sunday meal tomorrow. It was a lot quieter in the early evening although it was still a bit of a ‘madness’ down in the dairy section. My trip did give me an opportunity to find this superb egg for Colin - Colin the Caterpillar…



9,875 dead in the UK (up 917)