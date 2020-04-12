12th April 2020

Day 20 of lock down.



A very unusual Happy Easter to everyone and Happy 17th Anniversary to us!



We celebrated with Cadbury mini eggs over breakfast and some lovely croissants I bought from M&S yesterday.



Each anniversary I give Colin just a small present based on the modern or traditional gifts. This year was difficult as Modern is Citrine stone and traditional is a piece of furniture - the colour for 17th anniversary is yellow. I had difficulty finding something before lock down but it is even more complicated now. However I had a brain wave and a week ago I ordered a bright yellow ‘Sho’ Water bottle to match my green limited edition that Hester gave me. I also managed to get a 17th wedding anniversary card from an independent company. ~Colin had made me an excellent card!



Later that day Colin baked a batch of ‘Fat Rascals’ that we had first tried a few years ago at Betty’s tea shop. They are delicious slightly warm with slated butter. We have some left for the next few days. I organised a Zoom meeting with Mum, Hester and Sophie and it was lovely to see everyone together.



I had planned our anniversary and Easter dinner in advance. Starters were blinis with a mix of smoked salmon and prawns with Marie Rose sauce (forgot to get sour cream) on some and sun-dried tomatoes and crispy warm ham on the others (I could not get any pesto).



Main course was our favourite roast lamb which also happened to be the main course on our wedding day. I defrosted a joint that had been in the freezer for some time! Accompanying it were roast potatoes, roast parsnips and carrots with sesame seeds and honey, green beans, home made mint sauce and gravy.



I had wanted to make a lemon flan that I make quite often but I could not get all the ingredients I wanted as the variety of food in shops is now quite limited. We had raspberry roulade instead. I decided to go wild and opened a bottle of Prosecco to start with and our favourite Campo Viejo Tempranillo to go with the lamb. We didn’t finish the red wine! We didn’t feel like dressing up but for the occasion I wore my wedding tiara that I had ordered to be made specially for our wedding and have not worn again since. It still looks lovely. Considering the circumstances we had a really nice day.



10,612 dead in the UK (up 737)

