13th April 2020

Day 21 of lock down



After the fun of yesterday and distracting my mind by cooking and eating Cadbury mini eggs, I hit a low today. I didn’t get much done at all and basically just ‘vegged’ out on the sofa for the afternoon. We seem to have the news on a lot and there is literally nothing other than updates of the virus and the number of dead. So many are health workers and care workers and it is so sad. I think I’ve coped quite well so far but for some reason it was difficult today. I don’t understand why we cannot be given an idea of the length of the next lock down that we are inevitably headed into, why wait until Thursday to tell everyone?



It really doesn’t help watching old films either - Bridge over the River Kwai - again! It feels like it should be Christmas but it’s not.



We did manage a walk out for the first time since our trip to Tesco’s on Saturday to Bushy Park and we braved the station footbridge. Only one other person going in the same direction who just stopped looking at her phone so we were stuck for a while. I really don’t understand some people’s total lack of thought.



Finally in Bushy Park and the light was lovely although I only had my phone to capture this beautiful swan. I’m planning to take my proper camera in over the next couple of weeks and try and get some photos for our Vision 2020 competition which is replacing our usual Open Challenge competition.



I cooked half of a half of salmon (froze the other bit) with vegetables and prawns - very nice.



11,329 dead in the UK (up 717)

