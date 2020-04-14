14th April 2020

Day 22 of lock down.



I felt rather more motivated today. I ran the gauntlet to get fresh milk from Budgens today and was relieved to learn that all of the lovely staff who work there are well. They’ve adopted the squares on the floor markings as well which seem to work well for the idiots that have no idea what 2 meters looks like! This is the massive queue outside of the Post Office as only 2 people are allowed in at a time.



In the afternoon we sat down and I attempted to cancel Colin’s Euro Tunnel and ferry tickets for his abandoned trip to Belgium and France. I’m not sure what to do about the train as we can only shift the date to November which is not a good idea so we may need to claim on the insurance.



Later I made a second banana loaf which I baked for 1.5 hours this time and it was much more successful and did not sink in the middle! We slummed it’s this evening as I just did gammon, egg and chips for dinner as I needed to log into Zoom for a practice session of my presentation with 7 others for my photo club on Thursday. All went very well and Paul has done an amazing job pulling it all together.



Straight afterwards it was downstairs to my next meeting which was a family quiz organised by Colin’s son in law. Some questions were definitely biased towards the family but it was still fun and Ian had done a lot of work and at least we didn’t come last!



12,107 dead in the UK (up 778)