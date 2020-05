17th May 2020

Day 55 of lock down.



A warm day today so we sat out for coffee and as predicted yesterday, the wood mouse came out after only a few minutes for crumbs. I was using my 70-200mm lens but didn’t want to get too close. I may try my extender for the next furry photo shoot.



A trip to Sainsbury’s a little later after to pick up some fresh vegetables for the evenings barbecue. Colin cooked steaks, a selection of vegetables and even a whole chicken on the embers.



34,636 PHE total dead in the UK (up 170)