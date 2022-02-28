28th February 2022

1 year, 326 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



I am not taking photos in earnest for my calendar of montaged towns run the Borough. Today it was the turn of St Margarets even though the sunshine promised turned to grey cloud and even light rain at one point.



It is a very interesting place, especially the footbridge over the Richmond Lock which is todays image. Colin has never been there in all his time in the Borough and by sheer chance I spotted a particularly big seal heading upstream, obviously following the fish. Even the lock keeper agreed that it was a particularly big one!



I walked across the bridge and along the tow path to get a shot of the Gordon Tower which has now been converted to posh apartments, Luck I was not witnessed taking a risky shot balancing on steep muddy steps leading down a fast rising fast flowing tide. I survived to tell the tale.



Didn’t feel so good later in the day - I keep panicking that I have caught Covid but so far I’ve remained clear for almost 2 years now.



