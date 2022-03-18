18th March 2022

This morning I went to Fat Fighter and was pleased to have lost another pound - 1 stone and 3 pounds so far!



Straight afterwards I caught the bus into Kingston to make the delivery of the greeting cards including two new designs so I now have twenty there which is good. I literally came straight back without any other shopping and popped into the Landmark in the afternoon to see Francesca who I had heard rumour is leaving.



Very sadly it is indeed true and there is obviously a story behind her departure. It was difficult to chat as a new exhibition was going up around us so I have promised to pop back on Tuesday morning to deliver another batch of cards and to find out exactly what happened.



I felt absolutely awful this afternoon and seriously thought that I could have Covid. I took paracetamol and ibuprofen and have everything crossed. I have been wearing my mask whenever on public transport and always in shops but now I am in the distinct minority. I’m really hoping I’m OK for next week…

