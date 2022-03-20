Previous
20th March 2022 by emmadurnford
63 / 365

20th March 2022

1 year, 346 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020

Today I did the washing early so it is all dry ready topic over the next couple of days. Lovely weather and Spring is definitely here with trees full of blossom.

In the afternoon I packed as much as possible that I can before Tuesday when we head to Gatwick - final weigh in tomorrow!
Emma Durnford

