63 / 365
20th March 2022
1 year, 346 since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020
Today I did the washing early so it is all dry ready topic over the next couple of days. Lovely weather and Spring is definitely here with trees full of blossom.
In the afternoon I packed as much as possible that I can before Tuesday when we head to Gatwick - final weigh in tomorrow!
20th March 2022
20th Mar 22
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my tenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a...
3350
photos
20
followers
20
following
17% complete
View this month »
2
Album: 2022 - 365 Project
iPhone XS
Taken: 20th March 2022 12:34pm
Public
sky
,
fruit
,
winter
,
flowers
,
cloudy
,
spring
,
blossom
,
cherry
