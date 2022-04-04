4th April 2022

2 years and 10 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



We were up and out in reasonable time for a meeting with Colin’s Genealogist who is helping with his family tree. This time she had a lot more news and has discovered more relatives that could potentially still be alive and may be able to cast light on his long lost Grandmother on his Mums side. I took notes on my laptop and earned lunch at the Chessington garden centre!



In the afternoon I caught up with paperwork and worked out a plan of action to get all my work done over the next couple of weeks. There’s a lot to do.



This time last week we were driving around the remote Norwegian landscape chasing the Aurora - it all seems rather tame now!



