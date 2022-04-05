5th April 2022

2 years and 11 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



An interesting day today as we headed into town and up to Wapping on the DLR. Some time sago Colin had booked us a tour around the River Police station. There was a number of us and it was fascinating if nit a bit chilly stood out on the floating pontoon on the river, learning how dead bodies are collected and stored! Afterwards we visited the museum full of a range of objects found in or connected the the river.



We warmed up afterwards in the pub and enjoyed fish sandwiches and a half of bitter (well I did). We explored the area in the afternoon as I have never been there. Wapping is one of the places I want to go mudlarking but there is a very high tide differential and a number of the entry points are either dodgy broken wooden steps or vertical metal ladders. I finally found several places where there were stone steps which will be a lot safer.



We picked up the DLR from Limehouse and it was a surprisingly easy journey back to Teddington.

