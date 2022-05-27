27th May 2022

2 years and 61 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



A busy day today as I had to get the train over to Mortlake to photograph for the additional images for the commissioned montage. Luckily it was a lovely sunny day and it was quick to get the first shots of the church (todays photo) - St Mary the Virgin and also of the front of the Tapestry Bar.



It was at this point that I had dilemma. I had walked across Morlake Green and spotted a middle aged man hidden behind a tree taking photos of the children in the play area with a long lens. Technically the is not against the law but due to his demeanour I thought it very strange and although I looked directly at him he did not say anything. I went off to get the last shot I needed and spotted him on the way back still on the Green looking towards the park. On my return I decided to call the local police as I had managed to get a sneaky photo of him. They advised that I should call 1010 next time and sent some PCs to walk the area and keep an eye out. I am glad that I did report him in the end. If he is innocent then he would not have a problem but I have never seen such strange behaviour whilst photographing children… secretly.



I got back by late morning and could tidy up a little bit ready for the arrival of Gill - the lady who helps run the ARC animal charity in Richmond and who I hope will be looking after Pingado during our trip to Switzerland in a week or so. She arrived bang on time and seems really nice and with a good background in animal care so I feel relieved and pleased he will be looked after when we are away.



I had very bad hay fever in the afternoon which is making me wheeze again so I need my inhaler - I think the trees in Mortlake Green must have set it off!

