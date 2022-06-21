21st June 2022

2 years and 68 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



This morning I had to get the washing done and out to dry in the morning as we were heading over to Karen and Ian’s in the afternoon. Chris came to collect us so we did not risk losing our valuable parking space that we had spent a lot of time wangling our car into, directly outside of the house so it will be safe during ur two weeks away!



They have just spent £1.5 million on some land and an old bungalow that will be demolished. The land is very interesting with many metre trees and I found a lot or orchids as well. Unfortunately the long grass set off my hay fever which was very bad and I could not stop sneezing.



A little later we headed back to Warlingham for a BBQ and I got a worrying text from British Airways asking for documents. As soon as we got back late in the evening I attempted to upload documents but the website would not accept them. I am concerned that we will not be able to check in tomorrow so I will have to keep my fingers crossed that i can do it to save time on Monday morning.

