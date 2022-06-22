22nd June 2022

2 years and 86 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



This morning I went for a well needed hair cut with Steph and it was really hot! This is the blue sky and heat of the day as I walked back to the car.



In the afternoon I had a long awaited doctors appointment and was rather annoyed to discover that the receptionist beloved I had come at the wrong time. I know full well that I had the correct time down but luckily the doctor still had time to see me. After worrying a bit and having a number of questions, she did not seem to be particularly worried about anything so it was all bit of an anticlimax! This time last week we were on the Glacier Express…



