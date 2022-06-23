23rd June 2022

2 years and 87 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Back properly into work today. I had a number of work emails, chasing emails to do with the summer social I am organising and starting work on my new Christmas cards. I have an idea to increase my blank card range and late last December I had walked around Teddington photographing wreathes on peoples door. It was not until today though that I started to put the images totter and edited down from 90 to 9. I have managed to match the scale and type size exactly as my existing montage design. The other design is based on the tree silhouettes I had used for our own private Christmas card. I have had to work in Photoshop as well to expand some of the images to allow for a square crop.



I’ll continue working on them tomorrow.



In the evening it was the very last meeting of my photo club although this was on Zoom. It was all rather arty and overly processed.

