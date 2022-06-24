24th June 2022

2 years and 88 days since the start of the 1st lock down in March 2020



Colin was at golf this morning but came back after only nine holes as he is still feeling rough. My cold does not seem to have gone either but we are still testing negative from Corvid. I think mine is partly mixed with bad hay fever as well.



I really cracked on with work and finished both of my new montage designs for Christmas cards and emailed umpteen people to try and track down the cups for presentation at the summer awards dinner. This is the slightly overgrown graveyard in Manor Road - the daisies reminded me of the beautiful meadows in Switzerland - I cannot believe that this time last week we took the Bernina Express into Italy for one of the best Italian meals I have had.



I popped into the Landmark later in the afternoon to drop off an invoice and also pick up an anniversary card for my sister Sophie.