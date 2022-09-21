21st September 2022

Today we had planed to visit Las Bardenas Reales - the main reason we were actually staying in Tudela. It is a World Biosphere Reserve and reputed to be an amazing landscape - rathe like a lunar landscape with ravines and extreme hills topped with rocks. It was only a fifteen minute drive and on route we saw a large gathering of Griffon vultures by a farm which were worth photographing.



We stopped at the visitors centre for a map and they advised we drive the 34 kilometre circular route in an anticlockwise direction, stopping where we wanted to but avoiding walking in the central section which the military use.



In theory the drive can take 1.5 hours but we took over four, stopping half way to enjoy the excellent picnic I had made of paté and tomato baguettes and Serrano ham and tomato baguettes - classy.



It really was an amazing landscape and we stopped numerous times to take photos and simply gaze at the landscape. Although we did not walk that much it was quite tiring.



For our last night in Tudela we found a restaurant recommended on Google maps and TripAdvisor on the square where we had eaten the previous evening. Rather strangely we were told they stop serving at 8.00pm. We reassured them we would order quickly which we did but we were able to stay until nearly 10pm and have desserts and coffee. I wondered if it was a way of sorting customers and we passed the test!

