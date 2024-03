4th February 2024

We are off to Valencia tomorrow for my birthday so today was my last chance to sort out my packing although I was pretty much finished.



I needed to quickly write a report on the exhibition ready for the Committee meeting a couple of days after our return and also try and resolve the ongoing iCloud issues between my iMac and MacBook - ongoing, no improvement.



To bring some uplifting colour to today, these are the daffodils that Colin gave me that have opened up nicely.