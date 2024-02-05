5th February 2024

Oh dear, oh dear. It was a 5.30am alarm this morning for a badly timed early flight. The taxi came promptly at 6.30am and it made a change not to have to drive to Terminal 3 as we had done over the past few weeks!



Check in was actually not too bad. We don’t normally fly from terminal 3 and it felt quite claustrophobic compared to terminal 5 where is is much lighter and airier and there is natural daylight. We had done our usual trick of booking the aisle and window seat but the flight was very full for some reason so Colin had to move to the middle seat.



On arrival we certainly noticed the temperature difference and it was pretty warm on the Metro to Xàtiva station. It was probably one of the easiest transfers we have had and considerably cheaper than taking a taxi. Our apartment for the next five nights was a ten minute easy walk from the station and Nacho and Lola were waiting for us when we arrived. The apartment is not the biggest we have had but it is very well equipped and we have a Carrefour Express literally three minutes walk away where we stocked up and grabbed some lunch things.



We had a rest in there afternoon but then went out for a walk around the city and by chance discovered the amazing Ceramic Museum that I had photographed back in 2007. We even had the energy to enjoy a few tapas from a very nice restaurant about twenty meters from the entrance to our apartment.



We were shattered and went to bed quite early.



Despite spending a lot of time on the plane, we managed 10,518 footsteps!

