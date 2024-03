15th February 2024

Today I managed to get in touch with Apple about the iCloud issues I am having. It started off with a chat-line but fairly swiftly escalated to a phone call from America. Unfortunately the advisor was totally useless and couldn’t fix the issue and the ‘work-arounds’ he suggested were ridiculous.



It was a frustrating day so it was a relief to leave in the early evening to the photo club to unlock and make the tea for the evening.