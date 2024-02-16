16th February 2024

Another day of massive IT issues with my iMac and MacBook and to compound it even more, issues with two new online bank accounts and the transfer of finds into them.



I was feeling rather stressed and so headed out to Sainsbury’s for some stuff for dinner and then I walked up and down the High Street togged some fresh air. This is the brilliant post box topper which was first crocheted for the RNLI boat naming ceremony last September. I last spotted it in Manor Road and now it has reappeared in the High Street. it even has Sammy the seal on it and a set of little fairy lights.

