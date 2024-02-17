17th February 2024

After my disaster yesterday on the computer, I decided not to throw in the towel yet and so I wrote a three page document to send to Apple. My next challenge was trying to find an email address to send it to. This involved me having to go yet again onto the online chat and luckily the person who responded was able to provide me with a link to upload documents. Things started to happen quite happily after that as an engineer called martin called me from Cork and spent over 1.5 hours trying to help He has given me his personal contact details and is now assigned try and help me fix this.



Todays photo has nothing to do with IT but it of a massive spider that I ‘rescued’ from the ceiling after spotting it during phone call to Mum!

