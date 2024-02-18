18th February 2024

The positives for today is that we (or rather I) have now booked a total of eight different accommodations for our trip to Germany in May. It took a lot of work - Colin has been studying a lot of books and put together a great itinerary including the Moselle, Rhine and Black Forest areas whereas I am the logistics part of the team - working out the feasible amount of driving and locations to stay and budgeting it all out.



Needless to say my documents are not backing up and I am trying to get a good process inlace or emailing updated documents and deleting older versions between the machines. I’m feeling quite stressed about it.

