19th February 2024

I seem to be on the computer all the time.



First thing was resizing three lots of artwork for Bob to get printed. The uploading (with issues) of my entries into this years Open Challenge PDI competition - I decided I had stop moaning about the same names winning all the time and enter myself (I can then moan if I don’t win!!). Then helping a friend out, designing this years exhibition banners and then back to the exhibition again.



I also joined something called Slimpod which I’ve been studying for some time. I need now (due to scary news about my blood pressure) to try and lose quite a bit of weight. Having tried a number of Clubs which are really not my sort of thing, I’ve decided to give something different a go. As far as I can see it works along the lines of cognitive behavioural therapy… I’m willing to give it a go.

