19th February 2024

First thing was resizing three lots of artwork for Bob to get printed. The uploading (with issues) of my entries into this years Open Challenge PDI competition - I decided I had stop moaning about the same names winning all the time and enter myself (I can then moan if I don’t win!!). Then helping a friend out, designing this years exhibition banners and then back to the exhibition again.
I also joined something called Slimpod which I’ve been studying for some time. I need now (due to scary news about my blood pressure) to try and lose quite a bit of weight. Having tried a number of Clubs which are really not my sort of thing, I’ve decided to give something different a go. As far as I can see it works along the lines of cognitive behavioural therapy… I’m willing to give it a go.