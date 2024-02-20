20th February 2024

Over to Steph’s for a much needed hair trim this morning. As I had the car I headed back into Hampton Hill as someone had contacted me about stocking cards in their shop. He shop didn’t look that good from outside - just a newsagents - but inside it had a large number of greeting cards in spinners. It was a good meeting and he seemed enthusiastic about my work. I left him with a selection of sample cards and he will contact me about what he would like to stock.



Then it was quite a nightmare journey over to Richmond (cars cutting me up, car parks closed) but I managed to finally find a space around Richmond Green so I could go and count cards at Richmond. This is the view across the Green. The good news is that they need another 95 - the bad news is that I now have to wait for agreement from the head office as a single new employee has changed the entire system of working.

