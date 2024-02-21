21st February 2024

This morning we were up early as a BT or rather Openreach engineer was due anytime between 8.00am and 1.00pm. Needless to say he turned up around 12,30pm. It took him over an hour and half to convert us to fibre and he hadn’t realised the router is upstairs in the office so he had to create a bit of a ‘work-around’ to successfully install it. All seems to be working at the moment.



In the evening I have a long scheduled Zoom meeting with the other members of the exhibition team. I had sent out an agenda and all was going very well until two minutes to ten when one of the group make an announcement which made no sense whatsoever. They then took umbrage at our replies and the rest of the meeting went downhill from there. I will now have to work out how to write up those notes.



After all of that, it’s just a Wordle for today.



