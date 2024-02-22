22nd February 2024

This morning we headed into Kingston. We were considering taking the bus but the weather was so bad and the rain so heavy we decided to simply take the car. This was a good decision as it continued raining on and off for the entire morning. We had a few things to get, including presents for Karen as it is her birthday next week. We did very well so we decided to treat ourselves to coffee and cake at John Lewis even though we only had one voucher for two hot drinks and another voucher for one cake. We went with the largest fruit scone we could find along with jam and clotted cream - yum!



This is the inside of the Bentalls shopping centre.



It was over to Kew in the evening for my photo club and some ‘interesting’ marking from the visiting judge.

