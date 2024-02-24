Previous
24th February 2024 by emmadurnford
49 / 365

24th February 2024

This morning I had an hour and a half phone call - the second this week - with ‘Martin from Cork’ to try and resolve my iCloud issues. The potted version is that it's not fixed!

Later on I decided to do something practical that I can actually see the results of and I made up 190 greeting cards for Teddington and Richmond Waterstones. I can deliver Teddington next week and I will just have to keep my fingers crossed that Richmond confirm the the restock cards that I am suggesting.

After that I wrapped mums presents and boxed them up ready for sending to either direct to her or to Hesters so that she has them in good time for Mother's Day in a couple of weeks.

Today's image is our Walnut tree which I am waiting to see the budding leaves on.
