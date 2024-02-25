25th February 2024

Today was a cold grey day so I spent most of it working on writing up the notes from the very awkward exhibition meeting I held via on Wednesday evening.



After that I set to trying to rebook some gift vouchers that we have been given as Christmas presents after we discovered that the experiences offered were no longer available - the restaurants have closed permanently. Who knew how difficult it would be to make a simple change?! At least we should have some nice meals and events to look forward to over the next few months.



Today's photograph is of my miniature orange tree which is now bursting into flower - they smell beautiful and I am hoping that we will gain some more little oranges over time.

