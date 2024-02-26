Previous
Next
26th February 2024 by emmadurnford
51 / 365

26th February 2024

Another long morning talking to Martin from Apple. He is very determined but after over an hour and a half phone call with him, the iCloud issue was still not fixed.

I decided to give up for the day on working on a resolution and turned to paperwork, invoicing, emailing etc which at least I know I can do!

Martin had suggested that I could do with a different keyboard to enable me to do what I needed to do as a Bluetooth keyboard is not recognised by the Mac when it very first switches on but unfortunately we don't have a spare keyboard. However, a brief note on the Crescent WhatsApp group lead to our neighbour a couple of doors away offering the use of his PC keyboard. I used this to follow Martin’s suggestion of a ‘soft reset’ of the software and although the keyboard worked perfectly, the end result did not change the original problem. Back to square one.
26th February 2024 26th Feb 24

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my eleventh year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for pretty much every day minus a few...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise