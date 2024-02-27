27th February 2024

I am getting so stressed with the iCloud issue on my iMac. I was just getting ready when ‘Martin’ from Apple called again and spent half an hour going through some other fixes that might help. I had to sit in the chilly office without my shirt on - thank goodness he can only screen share and not camera share! Needless to say, after all that it is still not fixed although to give him credit, he is not giving up - I am though.



I decided to try and de-stress and so I took Mum’s Mothers Day parcel to send to her via Hester’s house in Yorkshire where she is staying over on Friday - I hope it arrives in time. I caught the bus to the drop off shop but decided to walk back as I need the exercise and I thought it would be beneficial mentally. It was freezing - not literally but I was minus a fleece top over my shirt and my fleece jacket is not that thick.



It was a beautiful sunny day despite the temperature and I got a chance to see the beautiful Magnolia trees in peelers gardens that are coming into flower now - actually quite early.

