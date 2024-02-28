Previous
28th February 2024 by emmadurnford
53 / 365

28th February 2024

This morning I washed bedding and worked on paperwork.

In the evening we headed over to Karen and Ian’s new pub - the Barley Mow in Tandridge. I’ve been there a few times now as I initially went to measure up to supply framed prints to replace the prints in place as they were due to be collected by the previous owner. I managed to remount and frame up fifteen prints in new wooden frames and I delivered before we left for Valencia - which feels an age away.

The prints are looking good although they were not hung with the hanging plan so look a little uneven. The meal was much better this time although we hadn’t quite expected there to be nearly fifteen people there!
Emma Durnford

